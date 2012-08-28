FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator dips to 1.55 in July
August 28, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator dips to 1.55 in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.55 in July from a revised 1.59 in June, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Tuesday, a level broadly in line with its long-term average.

July ‘12 June ‘12 July ‘11

Consumption indicator 1.55 1.59 (1.60) 1.28

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* “New car registrations fell significantly in July following the record figures for the previous month. The recovery in retail trade nevertheless prevented an even greater decline in the consumption indicator.”

*“ The current level of 1.55 points means that the consumption indicator is more or less at its long-term average.”

* “UBS continues to expect robust economic growth for 2012, with consumption making the largest contribution. ”

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.

