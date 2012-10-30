FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator up at 1.07 in Sept.
October 30, 2012

TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator up at 1.07 in Sept.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.07 points in September from a revised 1.02 points in August, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Tuesday.

Sept. 12 Aug. 12 Sept. 11

Consumption indicator 1.07 1.02 (1.03) 1.72

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* Overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents stabilised, while the situation in the retail sector improved. On the other hand, new car registrations saw a real slump, down 20 percent year-on-year.

* Following a dip in August, the business situation for retailers brightened in September.

* Despite the poor figures for September, 2012 has seen more new cars registered in Switzerland than ever before. This supports the expectation held by UBS that private consumption in the current year will make a major contribution to economic growth in Switzerland.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
