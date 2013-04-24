FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator rises to 1.25 in March
April 24, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator rises to 1.25 in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose slightly points to 1.25 points in March from a revised 1.24 points in February, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Wednesday.

March ‘13 Feb ‘13 March ‘12 Consumption indicator 1.25 1.24(1.26) 1.20(1.22)

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* Positive signs in the demand for hotel accommodations among Swiss residents offset a decline in new car registrations and a poorer business climate in retail trade.

* This fuels hope that things in the Swiss tourism industry could improve somewhat in the current year after a bad year in 2012.

* After starting the year by exceeding expectations, new car registrations collapsed in March, with 12.1 percent fewer new registrations for the month year-on-year.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
