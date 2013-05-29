FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator up at 1.46 in April
May 29, 2013 / 6:02 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator up at 1.46 in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 29 (Reuters) - The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose 0.22 points to 1.46 points in April from a revised 1.24 (1.25) points in March, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Wednesday.

April ‘13 March ‘13 April ‘12 Consumption indicator 1.46 1.24 (1.25) 1.37 (1.41)

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

“A positive trend in new car registrations, consumer sentiment and the demand for hotel accommodations among Swiss residents were the main factors in this rise.”

“The SECO survey of private households for the second quarter indicates a slight improvement in consumer sentiment.”

“These results continue the positive trend in consumer sentiment that has been observed for several quarters now.”

“The poor performance of retail trade in March and April shattered hopes of a sustained improvement resulting from the tentative rise in business activity during the previous months.”

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
