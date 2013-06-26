TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator rises to 1.46 in May

ZURICH, June 26 (Reuters) - The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.46 in May from a revised 1.43 in April, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Wednesday.

May ‘13 April ‘13 May ‘12

Consumption indicator 1.46 1.43 (1.46) 1.02 (1.05)

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* Sentiment in retail trade brightened considerable in May (but) the consumption indicator only just nudges into positive territory; in other words, there are still almost as many pessimists among retailers as optimists.

* Sales in April rose sharply, with a nominal increase of 1.6 percent compared to the same month last year. This could be a sign that the effect of franc appreciation is gradually weakening. It also raises the hope that retail sales will at least stabilize and the pressure on margins will decline somewhat.

* New car registration figures in May were poor. While the number of new car registrations in April was only 1.5 percent lower than the figure for the same month in the previous year, the drop in May was much greater at 7.4 percent.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.