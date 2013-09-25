FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator slips to 1.32 in August
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 25, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator slips to 1.32 in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.32 points in August from 1.41 points in July, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Wednesday.

Aug ‘13 July ‘13 Aug ‘12 Consumption indicator 1.32 1.41 (1.41) 1.02 (1.03)

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* “Private consumption is likely to continue growing robustly and to remain the most important pillar of the economy”

* “The number of overnight hotel stays by Swiss nationals has risen by 1.3 percent, or 122,000 overnight stays, to 9.3 million since the start of the year, compared with the same period last year...following two very challenging years, there are increasing signs that Swiss tourism has bottomed out.”

* “Retailers also assess their situation somewhat more positively again. The index for business conditions in the retail trade jumped to +3.5 in August from -4.5.”

* “In the first eight months, 9.2 percent fewer registrations were recorded than in the same period last year...Despite the decline, the first eight months of this year have still seen the third-highest number of new car registrations in the last 10 years.”

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.