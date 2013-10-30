TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator rises to 1.56 in Sept

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.56 in September from 1.32 in August, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Wednesday.

Sept ‘13 Aug ‘13 Sept ‘12

Consumption indicator 1.56 1.32 1.04

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* “Good figures for new car registrations, combined with the recovery in tourism and the retail sector, paint a positive picture of consumer sentiment.”

* “We interpret this sustained strong demand for high-end cars as a positive sign for future economic performance, since it suggests that consumers have an optimistic outlook on the future.”

* “Following a significant improvement in the retail industry in August, the positive trend continued in September.”

* “Tourism also seems to have emerged from its trough; since the start of the year, 1.8 percent more overnight stays by Swiss nationals have been recorded, compared with the same period in the previous year.”

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.