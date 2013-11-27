FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator slides to 1.28 in Oct
November 27, 2013 / 7:03 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator slides to 1.28 in Oct

ZURICH, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.28 in October from 1.56 in September, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Wednesday.

Oct ‘13 Sept ‘13 Oct ‘12

Consumption indicator 1.28 1.56 1.29

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* The drop was due to a lower assessment of business conditions in the retail sector.

* Good figures for new car registrations and an improvement in consumer sentiment prevented a steeper drop in the UBS consumption indicator.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
