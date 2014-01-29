FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator rises to 1.43 in Nov
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 29, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator rises to 1.43 in Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects dates sequence in table to reflect headline figure is for Nov ‘13, not Dec ‘13, corrects Nov ‘12 figure to 1.23 from 1.32)

ZURICH, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.43 points in November from a revised 1.26 (1.28) points in October, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Monday.

Nov ‘13 Oct ‘13 Nov ‘12 Consumption indicator 1.43 1.26 (1.28) 1.23

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

“Christmas trade lifts mood in retail sector. Retailers consider November business conditions to be much better than in the previous month, raising the UBS consumption indicator.”

“With the Christmas trade going well, retailers can forget their concerns about margin pressure and the strength of the franc, at least in the near term. Consumers’ budgets are less tight due to the improving economic outlook.”

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.