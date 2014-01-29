FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator surges in December
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 29, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator surges in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The UBS Swiss consumption indicator surged to 1.81 in December from 1.40 in November, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Wednesday.

DEC ‘13 NOV ‘13 DEC’ 12

Consumption indicator 1.81 1.40 (1.43) 1.32

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* Although the rise was apparent across all sub-indicators, the significant increase was chiefly due to the strong performance of new car registrations and high levels of confidence among retailers.

* The picture is very different in the rest of Europe, where car sales in 2013 fell to their lowest level since 1995.

* It has been a long time since we have seen so much optimism among retailers. The index for business conditions in the retail trade, constituting one of five sub-indicators in the UBS consumption indicator, rose to 12 index points in December from 4. This was the highest level since May 2011.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.