TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator falls to 1.44 in January

ZURICH, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell 36 points to 1.44 points in January from a revised 1.80 points in December, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Wednesday.

JAN 14 DEC 13 JAN 13 Consumption indicator 1.44 1.80 (1.81) 1.15

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

“The majority of the sub-indicators show a weaker picture for private consumption at the start of the year. However, if you ask consumers directly, their mood seems to be quite good.”

“Many consumers judge their financial situation positively and are considering major purchases. However, at the start of the year, car dealers felt little of this.”

“In January, registrations of new cars fell by almost 7 percent compared with the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis. With around 20,000 new cars registered last month, this represents the lowest figure since August 2010.”

”After good Christmas sales, the mood among retailers has cooled slightly. In January, the index of the business situation in the retail sector, which is surveyed by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute, fell from 12 to 7 index points.

“Despite this decrease, the mood in the retail sector remains distinctly positive and - apart from the previous month - is at its highest level since May 2011.”

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.