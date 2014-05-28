FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator falls to 1.72 in April
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator falls to 1.72 in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 28 (Reuters) - The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.72 in April from 1.84 in March, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Wednesday.

April ‘14 March ‘14 April ‘13

Consumption indicator 1.72 1.84 (1.84) 1.43 (1.46)

* Numbers in brackets show the value as it was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* The decline in the overall index was tempered by a considerable improvement in business activity in the retail sector and somewhat higher registrations of new cars.

* Consumers in Switzerland assess the general development of the economy somewhat more pessimistically than previously, though they view job security more positively, probably due in part to declining unemployment rates.

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.