TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator falls to 1.29 in November
December 29, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-UBS Swiss consumption indicator falls to 1.29 in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The UBS Swiss consumption indicator slipped to 1.29 points in November from a revised 1.32 points in the previous month, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Monday.

NOV 2014 OCT 2014 NOV 2013 Consumption indicator 1.29 1.32 (1.29) 1.40 (1.43)

* Numbers in brackets show the value as was originally reported

COMMENTS FROM THE UBS STATEMENT:

* “Fewer new car registrations are weighing on consumption, but on the positive side, Christmas retail business has apparently made a good start.”

* “At least retailers’ mood has improved again after the crash in recent months.”

BACKGROUND ON THE INDICATOR:

The UBS Consumption Indicator is calculated on the basis of five sub-indicators: new car registrations, business activity in the retail sector, the number of domestic overnight stays in hotels by Swiss residents, the consumer sentiment index, and credit card transactions via UBS at points of sale in Switzerland.

