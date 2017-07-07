ZURICH, July 7 Switzerland's unemployment rate
has fallen to its lowest level in nearly two years, a sign the
labour market is holding up well despite the strong Swiss franc.
The unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally-adjusted 3
percent in June from 3.1 percent in the previous month, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday, the
lowest since August 2015.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged from the previous month.
Switzerland's export-reliant economy took a hit in January
2015 when the Swiss National Bank (SNB) suddenly ended its cap
on the franc versus the euro, sending the Swiss
currency soaring and making Swiss products more expensive in
their main export market.
More than two years on, the SNB still calls the franc
"significantly overvalued" and is trying to weaken it through a
mix of negative interest rates and currency market purchases.
The Swiss economy is three-quarters of the way through its
recovery from the 2015 currency shock, the main business lobby
said last month.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Ralph Boulton)