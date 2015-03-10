FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss adj. jobless rate at 3.5 pct in Feb
March 10, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss adj. jobless rate at 3.5 pct in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss unemployment rate
remained at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in February
compared with the previous month, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs 
said on Tuesday.
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate 
stood at 3.2 percent, the same level as during the previous
month.
    
 KEY FIGURES                                        
                                FEB 15    JAN 15    FEB 14
                                                    
 Jobless rate unadj. pct*       3.5         3.5       3.5
 Jobless rate adj. pct**        3.2         3.1       3.2
                                                    
 Registered unemployed          149,921   150,946   149,259
 Job vacancies                  10,289     9,672     14,042
 *  = non-seasonally adjusted                       
 ** = seasonally adjusted,                          
 year-ago month as stated in                        
 the latest monthly                                 
 statistical report of the                          
 Swiss National Bank                                
 
 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
