Swiss investor sentiment highest in nearly three years

* ZEW sentiment indicator rises to 20.0 points

* Economists see inflation, jobs remaining steady

* Markets likely to remain realistic - analyst

ZURICH, April 17 (Reuters) - Swiss investor sentiment rebounded in April to its highest level in nearly three years on rising optimism among financial analysts who see low unemployment and tame inflation in the coming months.

A stable Swiss franc should also help the economy. Two thirds of respondents in the ZEW investor sentiment survey said they expect the currency, which the Swiss National Bank capped at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 as it sought to stave off a recession, would remain stable against the euro over the next year. Nearly half expect it to weaken against the dollar.

The ZEW investor sentiment indicator rose to 20 points in April after dipping to just 2.3 points a month earlier, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

That was its highest level since May 2010. A reading above zero means more economists predict the economy will improve than deteriorate over the next six months.

“A bit of good news, but we suspect the administrators and markets alike will stay fairly realistic on Switzerland after recent and more important PMI and KOF weakness,” said Tony Nyman Informa Global Markets, a financial research house.

Switzerland officially forecasts economic growth of 1.3 percent this year, better than most countries in Europe. However, there are signs it is slowing.

The KOF barometer, a gauge of the Swiss economy’s performance in about six months’ time, cooled more than expected in March while a purchasing managers’ survey showed Swiss manufacturing activity shrank in March for the first time since December as companies were unnerved by instability in the euro zone.

Nyman said the strong credit growth, which has been flagged by Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine, had deepened economic imbalances in 2012.

“Switzerland will stay in small positive growth, but the euro zone recession and debt crisis remain a weight,” Nyman said.

Survey respondents expected unemployment, which stood at 3.2 percent in March, to stay low in coming months and inflation to remain stable. Prices rose 0.2 percent month-on-month in March.

More than a third of the analysts surveyed said they expected export momentum to strengthen in the medium term, while almost half see it staying the same.

Despite the sharp rise in the indicator from 2.3 points in March, the outlook for Swiss stocks has weakened. Only half the analysts polled expected the Swiss stock index to rise in the next six months, against more than three quarters in the December survey.

The Swiss blue chip SMI has gained 13 percent year-to-date. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by Susan Fenton)