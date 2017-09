ZURICH, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment rose by 23.1 points in November to -7.6 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

KEY NUMBERS

(points)

Nov ‘14 Oct ‘14 Nov ‘13

Expectations (investor sentiment) -7.6 -30.7 31.6

Current conditions 20.5 25.6 31.7

