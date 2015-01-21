FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator falls to -10.8 in January
January 21, 2015

TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator falls to -10.8 in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment fell to -10.8 points in January, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

Analysts’ projections were sent into a tailspin after the Swiss National Bank’s decision last week to abandon its cap 1.20-per-euro cap on the Swiss franc, the authors of the report said.

Responses submitted before the SNB’s announcement yielded an indicator reading of 10.8 points, whereas a smaller group of responses collected after the announcement gave a reading of -71.4 points, the study said.

“The low number of survey participants per group renders these figures uninterpretable. But it can be said with certainty that the analysts surveyed were surprised by the SNB’s decision,” it said.

KEY NUMBERS

(points)

JAN 15 DEC 14 JAN 14

Expectations (investor sentiment) -10.8 -4.9 36.4

Current conditions 40.5 29.3 50.0

BACKGROUND

