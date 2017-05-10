FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
May 10, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 3 months ago

Swiss to limit Romanian, Bulgarian workers to stem migrant flow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 10 (Reuters) - Switzerland will limit Bulgarian and Romanian citizens' access to the Swiss labour market for the next 12 months, the Swiss government said on Wednesday, as it seeks to slow increased migration from those two countries since last year.

The Swiss cabinet will cap at 996 the number of five-year "B" residence permits for Romanians and Bulgarians after it said the threshold of workers from those countries taking largely seasonal jobs had been exceeded between June 2016 and May 2017.

Free movement of workers between Switzerland and the European Union is largely guaranteed through bilateral agreements, although a so-called "safeguard clause" allows for limits like those being adopted by Switzerland if the number of people arriving exceeds certain levels. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

