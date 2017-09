ZURICH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The European Union has recognized Swiss solvency rules for insurance companies as equivalent in a move aimed at streamlining the regulatory process, Switzerland’s Federal Department of Finance said in a statement on Thursday.

The equivalence decision will simplify the activity of Swiss insurance and reinsurance groups, it said. Insurers include Zurich Insurance and Swiss Re. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)