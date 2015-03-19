FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss, EU initial pact to swap tax data from 2018
March 19, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss, EU initial pact to swap tax data from 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland and the European Union initialed on Thursday an accord to automatically exchange tax data on citizens from 2018, the Swiss finance ministry said.

The deal ends years of fighting over how to track down the hidden wealth of cross-border tax cheats. Switzerland is the world’s biggest offshore wealth management centre, just ahead of Singapore.

The agreement, which still must be formally signed and is subject to a potential referendum in Switzerland, fully reflects new global standards on exchanging information about income from such things as dividends, interest payments and license fees.

The plan is to start collecting data in 2017, then exchange it with EU members countries from the next year.

Talks continue about swapping tax data with the United States and other countries, the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Shields

