Switzerland extradites man linked to Finmeccanica probe to Italy
#Honda Motor Co
October 28, 2013 / 3:47 PM / 4 years ago

Switzerland extradites man linked to Finmeccanica probe to Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Switzerland has extradited a man to Italy in connection with a probe into allegations of bribery in an Indian helicopter deal won by Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland, Swiss authorities said on Monday.

The Swiss Justice Ministry said in a statement it had handed over Guido Ralph Haschke, an Italian and U.S. citizen, who lives in Lugano, Switzerland, to the Italian authorities.

Haschke is being investigated in Italy on allegations he was an intermediary in a bribe paid to secure a 560 million euro ($770 million) contract for 12 helicopters won by Finmeccanica unit AgustaWestland in 2010 from India.

$1 = 0.7250 euros Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
