Swiss finance minister says EU banking deal at least several years off
October 20, 2016 / 1:16 PM / in a year

Swiss finance minister says EU banking deal at least several years off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A comprehensive agreement between Switzerland and the European Union covering financial services is at least several years away, Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said on Thursday.

Switzerland is not a member of the EU and uses bilateral agreements to give certain industries access to the single market, although this does not include financial services.

Maurer said political hurdles - such as Switzerland’s state guarantee for regional banks and regional building insurers - complicated negotiations with Brussels.

“That’s why a comprehensive financial services agreement with the EU is not a topic for the coming years, or perhaps at all,” Maurer told a news conference. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

