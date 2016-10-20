Swiss finance minister says EU banking deal at least several years off

BERN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A comprehensive agreement between Switzerland and the European Union covering financial services is at least several years away, Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said on Thursday.

Switzerland is not a member of the EU and uses bilateral agreements to give certain industries access to the single market, although this does not include financial services.

Maurer said political hurdles - such as Switzerland’s state guarantee for regional banks and regional building insurers - complicated negotiations with Brussels.

“That’s why a comprehensive financial services agreement with the EU is not a topic for the coming years, or perhaps at all,” Maurer told a news conference. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)