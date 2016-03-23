FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss cabinet asks parliament to approve more asylum spending
#Switzerland Market Report
March 23, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Swiss cabinet asks parliament to approve more asylum spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss cabinet asked parliament on Wednesday to boost spending on asylum seekers more than planned this year, which would put a dent in public finances.

About 90 percent of the 397 million Swiss francs ($407.6 million) in extra spending requests -- or 0.6 percent of current spending plans -- reflect the pressure that waves of migrants from the Middle East and other conflict zones are exerting.

The original 2016 budget assumed Switzerland would get 26,000 new asylum requests in 2015 and 30,000 cases would be decided. In fact, nearly 39,500 people sought asylum, meaning more money was needed now for social assistance and shelter.

The federal government had projected a budget surplus of around 800 million Swiss francs ($821 million) this year.

$1 = 0.9741 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
