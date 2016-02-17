FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss 2015 budget surplus beats target, deficits loom
#Switzerland Market Report
February 17, 2016 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss 2015 budget surplus beats target, deficits loom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Switzerland posted a 2015 regular federal budget surplus of 2.34 billion Swiss francs ($2.36 billion), better than the expected 0.4 billion, as negative interest rates prompted speedier tax payments and spending undershot projections.

The finance ministry said on Wednesday that gross debt fell to 103.8 billion francs, or 16.2 percent of gross domestic product, at the end of last year.

It said it now expected a 2017 structural surplus of around 50 million francs, better than the deficit of 270 million it had projected last month, while the structural deficit was seen at around 500 million francs in 2018 and 2019. ($1 = 0.9915 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

