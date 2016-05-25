FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss cabinet again swings budget axe
#Switzerland Market Report
May 25, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Swiss cabinet again swings budget axe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 25 (Reuters) - Switzerland will cut annual spending by between 800 million and 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.01 billion) over the next three years to help cushion the blow of lagging tax revenue from an economy still reeling from the strong Swiss franc.

The government had already chopped 1 billion francs from planned spending this year, and delivered the second package of cuts on Wednesday.

It said it would make cuts across the board but said military and social welfare spending would be spared the brunt of cuts, which would fall primarily in the fields of education, research and foreign relations that had grown strongly of late.

The government had said in February it expected a 2017 structural surplus of around 50 million francs, while the structural deficit was seen at around 500 million francs in 2018 and 2019.

$1 = 0.9909 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
