PROFILE--Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer

Position: Swiss finance minister Incumbent: Ueli Maurer Date of Birth: Dec 1, 1950 Term: Four years from January 2016

Key Facts:

Maurer is a veteran leader of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) who was first elected to the cabinet by a margin of just one vote in late 2008. He previously served as defense minister

A former manager of a farmers’ cooperative and the Zurich Farmers Association, Maurer served as Swiss president in 2013 under the system of rotating the post among cabinet members

The SVP traditionally takes a hard line on state spending, although the Swiss “debt brake” that limits the size of deficits means the country normally has very conservative finances

Maurer served as SVP chairman from 1996 to 2008, during which the party increased its share of the vote after spearheading populist campaigns against foreigners and European Union integration

In 2009, Maurer briefly swapped his ministerial car from a German-made Mercedes to a French Renault in protest at Berlin’s campaign to force Switzerland to relax bank secrecy

He oversaw controversial plans to purchase 22 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden’s Saab at a cost of 3.1 billion Swiss francs. The move, unpopular withsome because it required spending cuts in areas such as education, was rejected in a referendum

Maurer, who is married with six children, was born in the canton of Zurich and rose to the rank of major in the Swiss army (Reporting by Michael Shields)