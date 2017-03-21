FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Swiss economy forecast to grow 1.6 pct in 2017 - SECO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 21, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 5 months ago

Swiss economy forecast to grow 1.6 pct in 2017 - SECO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss government reduced its outlook for the country's economic growth during 2017 in its latest forecast on Tuesday, adding it expected inflation to pick up.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said it expected economic growth of 1.6 percent in 2017, down from the forecast of 1.8 percent it gave in December.

The downward adjustment to resulted from a "sluggish close of 2016," SECO said.

"Growth is nevertheless expected to step up significantly over the coming quarters, largely offsetting the lack of momentum at the turn of 2017," it said.

SECO expects economic growth of 1.9 percent in 2018, the same as its earlier view. This meant the Swiss economy "would continue to recover at a solid albeit not exceptionally strong rate," SECO said.

Inflation was forecast to be 0.5 percent in 2017 and 0.3 percent in 2018, compared to its earlier view of 0 percent and 0.2 percent. (Reporting by John Revill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.