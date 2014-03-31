FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer says found no evidence of market abuse in forex probe
#Credit Markets
March 31, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Julius Baer says found no evidence of market abuse in forex probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Julius Baer said on Monday an internal investigation had found no evidence of foreign exchange market abuse behaviour.

Switzerland’s competition watchdog said on Monday it had opened an investigation into several Swiss, British and U.S. banks over possible collusion to manipulate foreign exchange rates.

“The internal investigation has shown no indication whatsoever of market abuse behaviour,” a spokesman said, adding that the bank would co-operate with the investigation.

UBS declined to comment. ZKB said it would co-operate with the authorities. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt. Writing by Caroline Copley; editing by Jason Neely)

