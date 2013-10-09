FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Swiss retract claims they know forex markets have been rigged
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 9, 2013 / 1:18 PM / in 4 years

RPT-Swiss retract claims they know forex markets have been rigged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to more subscribers)

By Edward Taylor

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s finance ministry retracted claims made by Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf that foreign exchange markets had been manipulated, clarifying that the matter was still being investigated.

“Federal Councillor Widmer-Schlumpf did say this, but did not mean it that way,” spokesman Roland Meier said.

At a news conference earlier on Wednesday, Widmer-Schlumpf had said: “It’s a fact that foreign exchange manipulation was committed.” (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Edward Taylor, Caroline Copley; editing by Alice Baghdjian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.