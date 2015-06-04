IG accused of prioritising own trades during Swiss franc frenzy

* Complainants say IG traded on own account before clients’

* IG says acted in clients’ best interests on Jan. 15

* Dispute sharpens debate on “best execution” practices

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Clients of broker and betting firm IG say the company breached British rules by trading in its own interest several minutes before acting on their behalf during the Swiss franc surge in January.

An IG spokesman said that all trades done in frenzied activity after the removal of the franc cap on Jan. 15 were to manage client exposure. IG also said it had been fully transparent with clients, in line with other “best execution” stipulations that govern such transactions.

“At the time of the announcement by the SNB, IG was neutral to the Swiss franc,” the company spokesman said.

“All market trades carried out by IG following the announcement were to hedge client exposure to the Swiss franc.”

However, a group of IG clients, who declined to be named because they are in negotiations with the company, say IG’s own detailed account provides evidence of delays in executing their orders, which left them significantly out of pocket.

In submissions to Britain’s Financial Ombudsman and Financial Conduct Authority, members of the group set up to dispute millions of euros in losses said a letter from IG showed it prioritised covering its own exposure in the minutes after Switzerland shocked markets by removing its cap on the franc.

According to the group, the letter, sent by IG’s compliance department to one client, says that before trying to execute pooled client orders worth 115 million euros ($126 million), IG took seven minutes to manage its own risk from other trades executed on its platform.

“A result of the automatic filling of client Orders is that IG is left with exposure that it needs to manage and hedge within the underlying market,” said the letter, sent in late April and seen by Reuters.

“This took place between 09:32:41 and 09:39:44, therefore before the aggregate client Order was executed.” It also said the client trades subsequently received worse prices than its hedging trades.

Senior market participants who spoke to Reuters said IG might claim that clients, even those who had received an instant confirmation including the price gained for their order, were still responsible for the risk as IG hedged.

However, given the extended period over which transactions were executed, the company would also then have to explain why it did not treat all trades as one batch, priced at the same level.

OUT OF POCKET

IG, which has begun detailed discussions about the trades with the Financial Ombudsman, declined to respond to a series of detailed questions from Reuters about the letter from its compliance department and its implications.

The company said that it had agreed terms with more than half of the clients left with liabilities from the trades and was seeking to do so with the rest.

“IG seeks a fair outcome for all clients,” the spokesman said. “In each situation the individual’s circumstances have been fully considered, leading in a number of cases to a compromise which reflects the client’s ability to pay.”

The complainants, who say they are in regular touch with the company, are part of a group of 318 clients who were left 18 million pounds ($27.5 million) out of pocket by the franc’s 40 percent surge following the removal of its cap against the euro.

IG itself has said that it lost 12 million pounds on differences between the prices it confirmed to clients on its platform and those it obtained for hedge trades.

The dispute heightens the debate on what regulators demand as “best execution” practices from banks, brokers and spread betting companies. It also mirrors a broader review by British regulators of wholesale banking and financial market trading which is expected to create new structures for ensuring dealers handle client orders in line with industry rules.

The FCA’s best execution rules state that: “A firm which has aggregated transactions for (its) own account with one or more client orders must not allocate the related trades in a way which is detrimental to a client.”

It fined another major online broker, FXCM, four million pounds last year for failing to pass on to clients profits from market movements made when trades were executed at better rates than when the client had ordered the transaction.

An FCA spokesman declined to comment on the details of the IG case, pointing only to the best execution rules.

IG normally executes 99 percent of trades in less than 0.1 seconds. The company says that it handled its clients’ trades appropriately on Jan. 15.

The Swiss National Bank move was the cue for the second busiest day ever recorded on normally heavily-leveraged foreign exchange markets, with almost $10 trillion worth of trade, double normal volumes.

The IG letter saying it had bought francs before executing client orders contradicts initial statements from the company in the weeks after Jan. 15 that it had done no such hedging trades before it managed to trade the aggregated client orders with its banking partners. It did not explain why it had changed tack. ($1 = 0.9098 euros) ($1 = 0.6557 pounds) (Editing by Keith Weir)