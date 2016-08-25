FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Swiss GDP grew real 0.8 pct in 2015 - stats office
August 25, 2016

Swiss GDP grew real 0.8 pct in 2015 - stats office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Switzerland's export-led economy grew a real 0.8 percent in 2015, slowing from 2.0 percent growth the year before, the Swiss Federal Statistical Office said on Thursday.

Amid a sharp rise in the Swiss franc, GDP grew by a nominal 0.3 percent last year, down from 1.4 percent in 2014, it added in a statement.

Preliminary figures released in March by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) showed GDP growth of 0.9 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
