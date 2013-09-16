FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Swiss seek new legal means to halt bank data leaks
September 16, 2013 / 5:17 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Swiss seek new legal means to halt bank data leaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland wants to deter the leaking of Swiss bank data to German tax authorities by preventing informants from accessing the money they are paid for the information, according to the German government.

In an answer to a parliamentary question, the government said that Switzerland was considering judicial means to prevent informers acquiring the money, but had not reached a decision.

The Swiss government could not immediately be reached for comment.

Switzerland, under fire over banking secrecy, offshore accounts and tax evasion, has clashed repeatedly with Germany and other countries, which have bought stolen data to track down tax cheats.

Switzerland has also vigorously pursued informants in criminal court over breaches of Swiss secrecy and privacy laws.

German lawmakers last year struck down a deal aimed at allowing Swiss banks to levy taxes on German clients without revealing their identities.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
