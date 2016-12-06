FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Swiss to issue bonds with face value of just over 4 bln Sfr in 2017
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 9:15 AM / 9 months ago

Swiss to issue bonds with face value of just over 4 bln Sfr in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Federal Finance Administration (FFA) plans to issue bonds with a face value of just over 4 billion Swiss franc ($3.98 billion) in 2017, it said on Tuesday.

Overall, funds amounting to some 8 billion francs will have to be raised next year, the FFA said in a statement.

"The funding requirement arises from a bond issue of 5.6 billion francs maturing and the Federal Council's budgeted deficit of 0.6 billion francs," the FFA said. "Furthermore, the Federal Treasury will increase liquidity by almost 2 billion francs at the end of 2017 because of another bond maturing in January 2018."

$1 = 1.0057 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
