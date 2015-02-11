FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Switzerland ends 2014 with unexpected deficit - govt
February 11, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Switzerland ends 2014 with unexpected deficit - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland ended last year with an unexpected deficit after receipts and expenditure came in below budget, the government said on Wednesday.

The government reported a deficit of 124 million Swiss francs ($133.92 million) for last year, but had previously expected a surplus of 121 million francs.

“The outlook has deteriorated noticeably because of the lower receipts,” the Swiss Federal Council said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9259 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

