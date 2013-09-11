FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Swiss lower house of parliament backs Gripen fighter jets
September 11, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Swiss lower house of parliament backs Gripen fighter jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to broaden distribution, no changes to text)

ZURICH, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss lower house of parliament on Wednesday backed Switzerland’s proposed purchase of 22 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden’s Saab, a deal worth $3.4 billion.

The deal, which will be debated by the upper house of parliament on Sept. 18, could still be derailed by a popular referendum even if approved, if at least 50,000 people or eight cantons call for one within a limited timeframe.

Switzerland opted for the Gripen as a cheaper alternative to the Eurofighter Typhoon, developed by a consortium of BAE , Finmeccanica and EADS, and Dassault Aviation’s Rafale jet.

Switzerland, which hasn’t fought an international war for 200 years, wants the Gripen jets to replace its aging Northrop F-5 Tiger fighters, a move unpopular with some because it will require cost cuts in other areas, such as education. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Martin de Sa‘Pinto)

