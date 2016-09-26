FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss economy seen growing at 1.5 pct by IMF
#Switzerland Market Report
September 26, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Swiss economy seen growing at 1.5 pct by IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Switzerland's economy is expected to grow 1.5 percent in 2016 before stabilising at around 1.75 percent in the medium term, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday in its annual assessment of the country.

The IMF said it expected the Swiss inflation rate to reach zero by the end of in 2016, noting the Swiss National Bank's strategy of using negative interest rates and currency intervention to curb the strong franc had helped reduce deflationary pressures.

The forecasts were part of the annual review carried out by the IMF. The organisation carries out regular checks of the economic health of its 189 member countries, where it highlights possible risks to stability.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
