#Industrials
February 12, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Swiss govt will draft law on immigration curbs by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday it will draw up a draft law to limit immigration by the end of the year, after Swiss voters narrowly backed proposals to curtail the number of migrants from the European Union.

It said it also plans to hold exploratory talks with the EU over the future of the free movement of people agreement and its other bilateral negotiations.

Switzerland risks losing its privileged access to the European single market following the successful vote spearheaded by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) to reintroduce quotas, which has also unsettled businesses. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by John Stonestreet)

