FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Swiss govt proposes draft law to curb immigration from EU
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 11, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Swiss govt proposes draft law to curb immigration from EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of the week in first paragraph)

ZURICH, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss government on Wednesday proposed a draft law to limit immigration following a controversial popular vote, but said it is seeking talks with the European Union in order not to violate bilateral treaties including free movement of people.

In February 2014, the Swiss voted to impose quotas on immigration, which could mean tearing up an existing agreement to allow free movement between European Union members and Switzerland.

The government has three years to write last February’s vote into law. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.