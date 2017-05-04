FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Swiss exchange to cap weightings of largest blue chips at 18 pct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2017 / 4:12 PM / 3 months ago

Swiss exchange to cap weightings of largest blue chips at 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - Swiss stock exchange operator SIX is adjusting its blue-chip SMI index family, capping the weighting of the largest shares at 18 percent as of Sept. 18, SIX said on Thursday.

Weightings of the top 20 Swiss stocks are to be capped at the quarterly index reviews, SIX said, adding a market consultation had revealed that issuers of financial products and users of index derivatives favoured such a change.

The amendment will be subject to transitional provisions, namely a gradual reduction in the weightings of the largest index components by 3 percent each quarter until they reach the required level, SIX said.

At the same time, a new index is to be launched with an identical composition to the SMI in which the weightings continue not to be capped, SIX said.

Nestle has the largest weighting now at around 22.6 percent followed by Novartis at 18.9 percent. No other stock has a weighting above 18 percent.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.