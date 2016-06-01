Swiss industry points to rebound - PMI

ZURICH, June 1 (Reuters) - After a self-professed "dark year" for Swiss industry, the country's production sector is preparing for a turnaround boom, a May survey of purchasing managers showed on Wednesday.

The Purchasing Mangers' Index rose for the fourth straight month to 55.8 points in May, its highest reading in more than two years, where a value above 50 points indicates manufacturing sector expansion.

The index evaluates the balance of managers indicating a rise, fall or stability in factors such as output, purchasing volume and employment in a survey.

Swiss industry was delivered a hefty blow last year, when the country's central bank lifted a minimum exchange rate against the euro and Swiss goods became 20 percent more expensive in euro terms overnight.

Already grappling with higher domestic production costs, Swiss manufacturers faced declining exports and severe losses. They shed thousands of jobs and shuttered Swiss factories in an effort to keep afloat.

Fuller order books in particular pointed to a boom.

Over one in three purchasing managers surveyed said they had seen a rise in order backlogs during the month, helping the indicator to a seasonally adjusted 60.2 points.

"Apart from brief episodes around the turn of 2013/2014, levels above 60 points have only been reached during industrial booms," Credit Suisse, which issues the index along with the Swiss SVME purchasing managers' association, said.

These included a "tech boom" in 1999-2000, "re-industrialisation" from 2005-2008 and a post-crisis "recovery boom" in 2010-2011.

The index further showed companies increasing their stocks of purchases even as prices rose for the first time since late 2014, a sign that companies expected a further upturn in production, Credit Suisse said.

In the first quarter of 2016, manufacturing output grew 0.9 percent, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said also on Wednesday.

Investment in construction and equipment together with private spending underpinned gross domestic product, even as the economy barely slid into growth after a fall in government spending.

Economists at BAKBASEL nonetheless evaluated first-quarter investment as "weak", adding the rise was caused by special effects like airplane imports and unusually good weather for building. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Ralph Boulton)