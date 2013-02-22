FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss authorities to aid Heinz insider-dealing probe
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2013 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

Swiss authorities to aid Heinz insider-dealing probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Swiss authorities said they will aid a U.S. investigation into alleged insider trading in connection with H.J. Heinz Co the day before it was announced that the company would be sold.

Options markets participants noted extremely unusual activity almost immediately after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and Brazil’s 3G Capital said last Thursday that they would buy Heinz for $23 billion in cash.

Last week the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a suit against unnamed traders who it said used a Goldman Sachs account in Switzerland to trade on purported inside knowledge of the transaction.

“We’re in touch with the SEC and will, as in all cases of this nature, cooperate to the extent of our legal possibilities,” Swiss financial regulator FINMA said in a statement on Friday.

The traded call options - agreements that gives the option to buy the shares at a pre-determined price at a specified date - are also being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Roland Leithaeuser, a Frankfurt-based spokesman for Goldman Sachs, said that the U.S. investment bank is cooperating fully with the SEC’s investigation. Goldman Sachs has not been accused of wrong-doing.

Heinz, Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital have all declined to comment.

The Brazilian founder of 3G, Jorge Paulo Lemann, has made a home in Switzerland since the 1990s. He has not been implicated in any wrongdoing related to the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.