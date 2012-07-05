FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss govt decides against EU ban on Iranian oil
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
July 5, 2012 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

Swiss govt decides against EU ban on Iranian oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Thursday it would widen sanctions against Iran but would not implement a European Union ban on trading Iranian oil because of “foreign policy reasons”.

An EU ban on the importation, purchase or shipping of Iranian oil was rolled out on 1 July in an effort to pressure the Islamic Republic over its disputed nuclear programme.

The new Swiss sanctions, which come into force on Friday, will affect supplies for the petrochemical industry, telecommunications equipment as well as the purchase and sale of precious metals and diamonds, the non-EU country said in a statement. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.