Strong Swiss KOF points to continuing economic upswing
#Intel
September 27, 2013 / 7:18 AM / 4 years ago

Strong Swiss KOF points to continuing economic upswing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* KOF indicator rises to 1.53 points in Sept

* Reaches highest level since Nov 2012

* Swiss GDP growth to gain momentum

ZURICH, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s economy will continue to gather steam in the coming months, helped by improving economic momentum in the euro zone, the leading Swiss indicator suggested on Friday.

The KOF barometer, a gauge of the economy’s performance in about six months’ time, rose to 1.53 points in September, its highest level since November 2012, from a revised 1.37 points in August, beating expectations for 1.47 in a Reuters poll.

“The year-on-year growth rate of Swiss gross domestic product (GDP) can therefore be expected to be positive and even gaining momentum in the next few months,” the KOF institute said in a statement.

The KOF institute said the core GDP module of the indicator, which includes construction and banking, was clearly pointing upwards. The construction module rose strongly while banking turned slightly lower from a high level, the KOF said.

Both the Swiss National Bank and the government raising their growth forecasts for this year last week.

“We suspect further rises in the KOF could be in the offing through the remainder of 2013 if the very tentatively improving data out of euro zone, Switzerland’s key trading partner, continues,” said Tony Nyman of Informa Global Markets.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan repeated earlier this week that the central bank’s cap on the Swiss franc, which it introduced two years ago to ward off deflation and recession, is necessary to limit downside risks to the economy.

Nyman said he didn’t expect any impact on SNB or government policy from the data. “As trading weeks go, it’s been a sleeper,” he said.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Martin de Sa'Pinto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
