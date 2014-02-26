FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Life CEO says policies for U.S. wealthy are tax compliant
February 26, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss Life CEO says policies for U.S. wealthy are tax compliant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Swiss Life considers its insurance policies for wealthy U.S. individuals to be tax compliant and has not been contacted by any U.S. authorities about the matter, the insurer’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We consider the business to be tax compliant,” CEO Bruno Pfister said on a call with journalists. “We have not been contacted by any U.S. authority.”

Pfister said Swiss Life had not approached U.S. authorities, and had ceased to write new business for clients based in the U.S. in 2012. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

