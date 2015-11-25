FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Life to propose dividend of at least 8 Sfr for 2015
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss Life to propose dividend of at least 8 Sfr for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Swiss Life on Wednesday said it planned to propose a dividend of at least 8 Swiss francs for 2015 and outlined its targets through to 2018, including cost savings and a payout ratio of up to 50 percent of net profit.

Ahead of its investor day in Zurich, the insurer detailed its “Swiss Life 2018” goals among which were: cost savings of 100 million Swiss francs ($98.39 million) by 2018, adjusted return on equity of 8-10 percent and a dividend of 30-50 percent of net profit for its shareholders.

It said the targeted payout ratio will probably be towards the lower end of that range initially.

($1 = 1.0164 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.