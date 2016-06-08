Swiss Life CEO says being drowned in own capital is main problem

ZURICH, June 8 (Reuters) - The main problem facing Swiss Life is stringent regulation which forces it to hold large amounts of capital, Chief Executive Patrick Frost said on Wednesday.

“Our main problem is that we’re being drowned in our own capital because of capital requirements which are way, way overdosed,” Frost said at an event organised by the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce.

“That’s still our main issue. So we have to change. We have to develop other businesses which are less impacted by these capital considerations. That would be one area to cope with the situation. And the other would be to change the regulator’s mind. I can tell you the former is easier than the latter.”