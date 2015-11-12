FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Life has exceeded costs savings target - CFO
November 12, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss Life has exceeded costs savings target - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Swiss Life has exceeded its cost savings target, the insurer’s finance chief said on Thursday.

“In our programme to deliver an additional 130 to 160 million of cost savings, we have exceeded the upper end of the range and delivered about 180 million (Swiss francs) ($179.4 million) of savings,” Thomas Buess said in a call with analysts.

Swiss Life earlier posted flat third-quarter premium income growth, ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll, with gains in its Swiss and international businesses cancelling out declines in key euro zone markets.

$1 = 1.0033 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

