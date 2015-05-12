FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Life first-quarter premium income rises on demand at home
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss Life first-quarter premium income rises on demand at home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 12 (Reuters) - Swiss Life said on Tuesday premium income rose by 11 percent in the first quarter, supported by growth in its largest market Switzerland.

The Zurich-based insurer posted a premium income of 7.4 billion Swiss francs ($7.94 billion) in the first quarter of the year, up from 6.9 billion francs in the same period last year. Swiss Life’s business in Switzerland saw premium income rise by 8 percent to 5.3 billion francs.

“This was driven by both continued strong demand for full-insurance solutions from the Swiss SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) sector and growth in individual life business,” the life insurer said in a statement.

The group’s solvency ratio, a measure of an insurer’s ability to meet future claims, rose 15 percentage points from its year-end level to 284 percent. ($1 = 0.9323 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.