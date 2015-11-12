FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Life posts flat Q3 premium income, ahead of poll
November 12, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss Life posts flat Q3 premium income, ahead of poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Swiss Life on Thursday posted third-quarter premium income that was almost identical to the year-ago figure, ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll.

The Zurich-based insurer said premium income in the three months to end-September was 3.569 billion Swiss francs ($3.56 billion), compared to 3.572 billion last year and a forecast for 3.4 billion francs in a poll of four analysts.

“This provides us with a strong basis for our plans for the coming years that we will present at the Investors’ Day at the end of November,” Chief Executive Patrick Frost said in a statement. “Our business model is paying off in the ongoing challenging environment.”

$1 = 1.0027 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

